Russia tells Turkey, Ukraine and U.N. of grain deal suspension - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-07-2023 15:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 14:55 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia has officially notified Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations that it is against extending the Black Sea grain export deal, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
The deal, brokered by the U.N. and Turkey last July, was aimed at alleviating a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blocked by the war in Ukraine to be safely exported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Air defence systems repelling Russian air attack on Kyiv -Ukraine air force
Russia launches first overnight drone attack on Kyiv in 12 days - military
Ultra-nationalists aim to restrict travel for Russian officials' families
Russia launches first overnight drone attack on Kyiv in 12 days - military
Russia launches first overnight drone attack on Kyiv in 12 days - military