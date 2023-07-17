Russia tells Turkey, Ukraine and U.N. of grain deal suspension - RIA

Russia has officially notified Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations that it is against extending the Black Sea grain export deal, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

The deal, brokered by the U.N. and Turkey last July, was aimed at alleviating a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blocked by the war in Ukraine to be safely exported.

