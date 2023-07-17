U.S. wheat rises after Russia says leaving Ukrainian shipping deal

Chicago wheat futures rose sharply on Monday on reports Russia said it is ending its participation in Ukraine’s safe shipping agreement for grain exports which expires on Monday, traders said.

The Chicago Board of Trade's most active wheat contract was up 3.4% at $6.84 a bushel by 0910 GMT after earlier rising over 4%.

