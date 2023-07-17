Left Menu

Row over appointment of DERC head: SC asks CM, LG to meet to deliberate on names of former judges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 15:01 IST
Row over appointment of DERC head: SC asks CM, LG to meet to deliberate on names of former judges
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid differences over appointment of the new DERC chairperson, the Supreme Court Monday asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to discuss the names of former judges who could head the national capital's power regulator, saying the two constitutional functionaries have to rise above ''political bickering''.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra said it will take up the issue for consideration again on Thursday, and asked the counsel for the city government and the LG to apprise Kejriwal and Saxena of today's development in the court.

“The two constitutional functionaries have to rise above political bickering and they should give a name for the DERC chairperson,” the bench said.

The apex court had said on July 4 that it will examine the constitutional validity of a provision of the Centre's recent ordinance governing appointments such as that of the DERC chairperson even as the Delhi government informed the court the oath taking of Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar as chief of the national capital's electricity regulatory authority stands deferred.

The appointment of Justice Kumar as the DERC chairperson has become yet another flashpoint in the turf war between the city's AAP government and the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023