Kremlin: no link between bridge attack and suspension of grain deal
The Kremlin said on Monday there was no link between an overnight attack on the Crimean Bridge and Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, intended to allow Ukraine to export grain safely from its Black Sea ports.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that President Vladimir Putin's position on the deal had been known before the attack.
