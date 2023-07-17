Maha: Man attacks his lover on suspicion of her character in Navi Mumbai

An FIR was registered against a 29-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly attacking a 23-year-old woman with whom he was in a relationship on suspicion of her character, police said on Monday. A police official said the accused and the victim were in a relationship, but of late he started doubting her character and refused to marry her. He attacked the woman on Sunday afternoon with a knife at her workplace in New Panvel. ''The victim suffered injuries on her hands and admitted to a nearby hospital,'' the official said. A case was registered under sections 307 (Attempt to commit murder) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused is not arrested yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)