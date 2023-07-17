Left Menu

Maha: Man attacks his lover on suspicion of her character in Navi Mumbai

An FIR was registered against a 29-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly attacking a 23-year-old woman with whom he was in a relationship on suspicion of her character, police said on Monday. A police official said the accused and the victim were in a relationship, but of late he started doubting her character and refused to marry her.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-07-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 15:05 IST
Maha: Man attacks his lover on suspicion of her character in Navi Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was registered against a 29-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly attacking a 23-year-old woman with whom he was in a relationship on suspicion of her character, police said on Monday. A police official said the accused and the victim were in a relationship, but of late he started doubting her character and refused to marry her. He attacked the woman on Sunday afternoon with a knife at her workplace in New Panvel. ''The victim suffered injuries on her hands and admitted to a nearby hospital,'' the official said. A case was registered under sections 307 (Attempt to commit murder) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused is not arrested yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023