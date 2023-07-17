Left Menu

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong says US should stop "foolish act" that jeopardizes its stability

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 17-07-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 15:06 IST
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong says US should stop "foolish act" that jeopardizes its stability
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Monday that the United States should avoid what she called a foolish act that could put its stability at risk, state media KCNA reported.

Kim's made her comments after White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States remains concerned that North Korea would move forward with another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test.

North Korea last week fired an ICMB off its east coast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023