Maha ATS destroys 161 kg drugs worth Rs 64 crore

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 15:15 IST
  Country:
  India

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has burnt 161 kg drugs worth Rs 64.36 crore at a facility in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

These narcotics and psychotropic drugs were seized by various units of ATS in four different cases, he said.

The seized drugs were put in the incineration facility of the Mumbai Waste Management Ltd at Taloja in neighbouring Navi Mumbai in the presence of ATS's drug destruction committee, the official added.

