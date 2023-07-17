Left Menu

Germany appeals to Russia to allow extension of grain deal - spokesperson

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-07-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 15:35 IST
Germany appeals to Russia to allow extension of grain deal - spokesperson
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany continues to appeal to Russia to make an extension of the Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine possible, a government spokesperson in Berlin said on Monday.

Asked at a regular news conference about blasts on the Crimean Bridge, the spokesperson said Berlin does not comment on individual developments in the war.

Earlier on Monday, Russia said it had halted participation in the UN-brokered grain deal but that this had nothing to do with the blasts, which Moscow called a Ukrainian terrorist attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023