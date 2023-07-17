Germany appeals to Russia to allow extension of grain deal - spokesperson
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-07-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 15:35 IST
Germany continues to appeal to Russia to make an extension of the Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine possible, a government spokesperson in Berlin said on Monday.
Asked at a regular news conference about blasts on the Crimean Bridge, the spokesperson said Berlin does not comment on individual developments in the war.
Earlier on Monday, Russia said it had halted participation in the UN-brokered grain deal but that this had nothing to do with the blasts, which Moscow called a Ukrainian terrorist attack.
