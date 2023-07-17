Russia formally notifies Ukraine that grain deal is terminated from July 18

Russia formally notified Ukraine, via the Russian embassy in Minsk, that it was suspending its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, Moscow's ambassador to Belarus said on Monday.

The ambassador, Boris Gryzlov, said that a note had been sent from the embassy to Ukraine via diplomatic channels, and that the deal would be terminated from July 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)