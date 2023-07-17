UK sanctions Russian culture, education ministers
The British government said on Monday it had added 14 new designations under its Russian sanctions regime, including the Russian culture minister Olga Lyubimova and education minister Sergey Kravtsov.
Lyubimova was sanctioned for providing support for an promoting policies and actions which "destabilise Ukraine or threaten the territorial integrity", Britain said. Others, including Kravtsov, were sanctioned for their involvement in what Britain described as the Russian government's "programme for the forced deportation and re-education of Ukrainian children".
