MCG junior engineer suspended over negligence in duty

According to the Public Relations Officer PRO of MCG it has been said in the issued orders that JE Mohit Rana has been suspended with immediate effect and his headquarters will remain in the office of additional commissioner.

A junior engineer of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) was suspended over alleged dereliction of duties, an official said on Monday.

MCG commissioner PC Meena issued the suspension order of the JE on Monday. According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of MCG it has been said in the issued orders that JE Mohit Rana has been suspended with immediate effect and his headquarters will remain in the office of additional commissioner. Instructions have also been given by the corporator to file their charge sheet at the appropriate time, the official said. ''Complaints were received against JE Mohit Rana that he is negligent in his work and he is not discharging his duties properly in managing the drainage of rainwater. Taking cognisance of the complaints, the commissioner of MCG has issued their suspension orders with immediate effect,'' the PRO added.

