President Murmu presides over ceremonial session of AGM of Indian Red Cross Society 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New | Updated: 17-07-2023 17:19 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 17:19 IST
The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu presided over the ceremonial session of AGM of Indian Red Cross Society at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre today (July 17, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that philanthropy has been considered the most important human value in Indian tradition. She was happy to note that the Indian Red Cross Society has been serving people for more than 100 years. She added that the Red Cross has shown its commitment through relief work during the natural disasters and health emergencies. She appreciated all the members and volunteers of the Society for their dedication and service to humanity. She said that their dedication, compassion and selfless spirit towards human service inspire others. She expressed confidence that the Indian Red Cross Society would continue to work for the welfare of humanity.

The President was happy to note that the Indian Red Cross Society is meeting about 10 percent of India's blood requirements through more than 100 blood donation centres and mobile campaigns across the country. She said that the Indian Red Cross Society is playing an excellent role by safely collecting blood for those in need and promoting the culture of voluntary blood donation. She urged members of the Red Cross Society to work for removing misconceptions related to blood donation, and to connect people, especially the youth, with this noble social cause.

(With Inputs from PIB)

