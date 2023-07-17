SC rejects plea against stand-up comedian Bassi for "humiliating" lawyers

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking action against stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for allegedly humiliating lawyers and the judicial system on his show 'Bas Kar Bassi'.

“What is this writ petition under Article 32 (of the Constitution)? Both of us can't understand what you want,” a bench of Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia told the petitioner.

Article 32 gives Indian citizens the right to moved the Supreme Court if they feel their fundamental rights have been violated.

The petitioner, advocate Farhat Warsi, told the court she had come across a video on YouTube that was derogatory to lawyers and the judicial system.

“I came across a video on Youtube named 'Bas Kar Bassi' and I saw that the respondent Anubhav Bassi has humiliated the advocates, the judicial system...,” the petitioner said.

The bench said there are other people to take care of such things and the lawyer should worry about herself.

“...I think there are better things for you people to do, really,” Justice Kaul observed, while dismissing the plea.

