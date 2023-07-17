Patwari held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Jaipur
The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB team on Monday arrested a patwari here for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000. According to the complainant, the accused Patwari Avikar Sharma was harassing her by demanding a bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-07-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 17:44 IST
- Country:
- India
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team on Monday arrested a 'patwari' here for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000. According to the complainant, the accused Patwari Avikar Sharma was harassing her by demanding a bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh. After verifying the complaint, the Bureau team arrested the accused on Monday, taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant, a statement issued by the bureau said. The matter is being further investigated, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Anti-Corruption Bureau
- Rs 50
- 000
- Bureau
- Patwari Avikar Sharma
- Rs 1
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mourners bury slain teen in France as 45,000 police are deployed to quell 5th night of riots
Mourners bury slain teen in France as 45,000 police are deployed and 5th night of unrest is quieter
5,000 youths registering for apprentice scheme can join govt depts by July 15: Goa CM
Over 60,000 farmers avail benefits of PM Kisan Yojana in J-K's Udhampur
'1,000-Lb. Sisters' star Tammy Slaton remembers husband Caleb, pens sweet note