Patwari held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Jaipur

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team on Monday arrested a 'patwari' here for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000. According to the complainant, the accused Patwari Avikar Sharma was harassing her by demanding a bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh. After verifying the complaint, the Bureau team arrested the accused on Monday, taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant, a statement issued by the bureau said. The matter is being further investigated, it added.

