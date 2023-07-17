Two children drown in village pond in UP's Shravasti
While Zahir and Sahiban managed to come out, the other two drowned, the police said.The police reached the spot and fished out the bodies of Neha and Haroon, they said.The childrens relatives rushed to the spot after they were informed about the incident, the police said.
- Country:
- India
Two children drowned in a village pond in the Malhipur area here, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when four children --- Neha (12), Haroon (10), Sahiban (9) and Zahir (8) had gone to the pond in Malhi village, they added.
When one of them slipped and fell into the pond, other children dived to save him. While Zahir and Sahiban managed to come out, the other two drowned, the police said.
The police reached the spot and fished out the bodies of Neha and Haroon, they said.
The children's relatives rushed to the spot after they were informed about the incident, the police said. The deceased's family members did not opt for a post-mortem examination and buried their bodies, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gaurika returns to battle Neha, Tvesa and Sneha in 11th Leg of Hero WPGT
MP: FIR registered against Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore in Sidhi urination case
Women's Pro Golf Tour: Neha Tripathi ends long title drought at 10th leg
Women's Pro Golf Tour: Amateur Vidhatri leads by one as Neha seeks to end title drought in 10th leg
Delhi BJP removes Neha Shalini Dua as spokesperson, she accuses section of leaders of 'chauvinism'