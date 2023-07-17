Left Menu

Two children drown in village pond in UP's Shravasti

While Zahir and Sahiban managed to come out, the other two drowned, the police said.The police reached the spot and fished out the bodies of Neha and Haroon, they said.The childrens relatives rushed to the spot after they were informed about the incident, the police said.

PTI | Shravasti | Updated: 17-07-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 17:44 IST
Two children drown in village pond in UP's Shravasti
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two children drowned in a village pond in the Malhipur area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when four children --- Neha (12), Haroon (10), Sahiban (9) and Zahir (8) had gone to the pond in Malhi village, they added.

When one of them slipped and fell into the pond, other children dived to save him. While Zahir and Sahiban managed to come out, the other two drowned, the police said.

The police reached the spot and fished out the bodies of Neha and Haroon, they said.

The children's relatives rushed to the spot after they were informed about the incident, the police said. The deceased's family members did not opt for a post-mortem examination and buried their bodies, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023