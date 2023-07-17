Officials told to keep flood camps clean, stocked with medicines: Delhi minister Gopal Rai

The Delhi government will ensure that all flood relief camps are kept clean and stocked with medicines and has issued instructions to officials to that end, Development Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said.

''It is the government's duty to provide necessary assistance and support to those affected by the disaster. Adequate arrangements have been made at these camps to provide accommodation to the affected individuals, including provisions for carpets and mattresses to ensure their comfort,'' Rai said while visiting a relief camp in Bela Gaon near Rajghat Depot.

''Special attention is being given to children, and medical facilities have been set up for their well-being,'' he said.

The minister said that special instructions have been given to officers to keep cleanliness in and around the camps.

The water level of Yamuna, which breached the previous record of 207.49 metres and then crossed 208 metres on July 12, was still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The water level in the river stood at 205.92 metres at 4 pm on Monday.

''The Kejriwal government is fully prepared to tackle all types of emergencies in this disastrous situation. The Delhi government has made comprehensive arrangements for relief and rescue operations, but people are urged not to risk their lives during this critical period of disaster,'' Rai said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi had said the Central Water Commission estimates that the Yamuna water levels could reach 206.1 metres overnight, but assured people that there was no danger for the people of Delhi from the surge.

''But all the people living in relief camps are requested not to go back to their homes just yet. Go back to your homes only after the water level goes below the danger mark,'' Atishi said in a tweet in Hindi.

