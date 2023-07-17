Argentina Defence Minister arrives in India on four-day visit
During his stay, Mr Jorge Taiana will hold bilateral talks with Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on July 18, 2023 to further consolidate defence cooperation between the two countries, it said.The Argentine minister is also scheduled to visit Bengaluru, officials added.
Argentina's Defence Minister Jorge Enrique Taiana on Monday arrived here on a four-day visit to India during which he will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh to further consolidate the defence cooperation between the two countries, officials said. The visiting dignitary will also lay a wreath at the National War Memorial here and pay homage to the fallen heroes, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement here.
The Argentine minister is also scheduled to visit Bengaluru, officials added.
