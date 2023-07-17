Left Menu

Argentina Defence Minister arrives in India on four-day visit

During his stay, Mr Jorge Taiana will hold bilateral talks with Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on July 18, 2023 to further consolidate defence cooperation between the two countries, it said.The Argentine minister is also scheduled to visit Bengaluru, officials added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 20:55 IST
Argentina's Defence Minister Jorge Enrique Taiana on Monday arrived here on a four-day visit to India during which he will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh to further consolidate the defence cooperation between the two countries, officials said. The visiting dignitary will also lay a wreath at the National War Memorial here and pay homage to the fallen heroes, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement here.

''Defence Minister of Argentine Republic Jorge Enrique Taiana arrived in New Delhi on July 17, 2023 on a four-day visit to India. During his stay, Mr Jorge Taiana will hold bilateral talks with Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on July 18, 2023 to further consolidate defence cooperation between the two countries,'' it said.

The Argentine minister is also scheduled to visit Bengaluru, officials added.

