Mumbai: Two members of gang held for stealing laptop, valuables from man's car

Two members of the Tak Tak gang have been arrested for allegedly stealing laptop and other valuables from a mans car after distracting him with a Rs 10 note in the western suburb of Sakinaka here, police said on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two members of the 'Tak Tak' gang have been arrested for allegedly stealing laptop and other valuables from a man's car after distracting him with a Rs 10 note in the western suburb of Sakinaka here, police said on Monday. The duo was nabbed from neighbouring Thane district on July 11, while two other gang members are on the run, an official said. The accused have confessed to committing a series of such thefts in the limits of Sakinaka, Sahar and Ghatkopar police stations, he said.

A man recently approached the police with a complaint that two people knocked on his car window and distracted him with Rs 10 note, while two others managed to steal valuables including a laptop from the vehicle, the official said.

Based on technical evidence, the police zeroed in on the accused, he said, adding that the gang members hail from Tamil Nadu.

The two gang members have been arrested under section 379 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

