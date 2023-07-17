26-yr-old man arrested for raping minor girl in Kerala

Left Menu

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 17-07-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 20:56 IST
Kerala police on Monday arrested a man accused of raping a minor girl in this district a year ago, after a months-long investigation.

The 13-year-old victim had died at a hospital in Thiruvalla near here in 2022 due to a head injury, and the alleged act of rape was revealed through the postmortem.

Police said their team has arrested Jibin John Itty, a 26-year-old resident of Pathanamthitta, after investigating over a period of a few months.

''After the postmortem, it was revealed that the child was sexually abused multiple times. A case was registered then,'' a senior police official told PTI.

Itty is the second accused arrested in connection with the case. After tracing various call records, a man named Vishnu (25) was arrested earlier in March this year. ''The post mortem of the victim's body, however, indicated that Vishnu was not the only abuser,'' he said.

The official said the investigation team later probed all possible connections with the child and the locality, and based on the evidence, Itty, who also allegedly committed the crime, was arrested yesterday.

''Upon interrogation, the accused confessed that he too had abused the child. He was produced before the court today and remanded to judicial custody,'' the official said.

Police said they seized Itty's phone and found many objectionable images of women and other pornographic content in it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

