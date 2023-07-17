Left Menu

Tipper lorry drags car stuck in its rear for 2 km, no casualties

In an unusual incident, the driver of a tipper lorry drove his vehicle for nearly 2 km dragging along with it a car which got stuck under the lorrys chassis after hitting it from behind near Padubidri in Udupi district Monday afternoon, police sources said.The three occupants of the car, who escaped with injuries, have been hospitalised.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-07-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 20:57 IST
Tipper lorry drags car stuck in its rear for 2 km, no casualties
  • Country:
  • India

In an unusual incident, the driver of a tipper lorry drove his vehicle for nearly 2 km dragging along with it a car which got stuck under the lorry's chassis after hitting it from behind near Padubidri in Udupi district Monday afternoon, police sources said.

The three occupants of the car, who escaped with injuries, have been hospitalised. The video showing the tipper lorry dragging the car has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred as the Santro car was travelling from Sagar to Mangaluru, while the tipper was proceeding from Belman to Baikampady. The tipper driver told the police that he was not aware that the car got stuck inside the vehicle chassis. He, however, knew that a car had rammed the vehicle but accelerated the speed fearing retaliation from onlookers.

Local residents, however, gave chase and eventually forced him to stop. The Padubidri police arrived at the scene and took the driver into custody and shifted the occupants of the car, two men and a woman, to a nearby hospital.

A case has been registered, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023