9 workers suffer severe burns in fire at private company near Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-07-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 20:57 IST
Nine employees belonging to different states suffered ''severe'' burn injuries in a fire accident when they were engaged in manufacturing plastic granules at a company in Shadnagar near here, police said on Monday.

The company, apart from making masterbatches (plastic granules), also specialises in additives and blend colours among others.

The incident occurred on Sunday night resulting in more than 50 per cent burns to nine employees and all of them were admitted to different hospitals where they are receiving treatment, they said.

The injured belong to Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha and Jharkhand, police said.

The blaze broke out while the workers were making plastic granules at the company, they said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, police said.

However, a person, reported to be a worker told TV channels that ''a blast happened in the company...we don't know how it happened''.

