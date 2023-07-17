Left Menu

2 arrested for looting pharmaceutical company worker of Rs 65 lakh at gunpoint

According to police, the incident took place on July 7 when the complainant along with a driver was going to drop the money at Pushpanjali Enclave when the two armed assailants on a scooter waylaid them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 20:58 IST
2 arrested for looting pharmaceutical company worker of Rs 65 lakh at gunpoint
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a man working at a pharmaceutical company of Rs 65 lakh at gunpoint in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Ranbir Dahiya (27), a resident of Rohini Sector-2, and Ankur Mann (32), a resident of Rohini Sector-3, they said. According to police, the incident took place on July 7 when the complainant along with a driver was going to drop the money at Pushpanjali Enclave when the two armed assailants on a scooter waylaid them. They then took away the cash bag from the complainant after firing in the air. A case was registered in this regard on July 8, they said. Police analysed over 300 CCTV cameras to identify the accused. ''While Dahiya was nabbed from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Mann was apprehended from Alipur in Delhi,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh said. The accused told police that they shared the loot among themselves. While Dahiya purchased a second hand car, Mann spent some amount at Mount Abu in leisure, the DCP said. The second hand car, a sophisticated weapon used in the offence, two live cartridges, a scooter and cash worth around Rs 56 lakh were seized from their possession, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023