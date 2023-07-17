'Irregularities' probe: Mumbai Police's SIT visits BMC headquarters, examines documents

The Mumbai Police's SIT, probing ''irregularities'' worth Rs 12,024 crore in various works undertaken by the city civic body in the past, visited the BMC headquarters on Monday where they met with senior officials and examined documents, an official said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed after the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) had flagged alleged irregularities in various works of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

SIT officials are also in the process of collecting documents related to tenders awarded by the civic body, the official said.

He said SIT officials on Monday inspected some documents and discussed (administrative) procedures followed in the BMC. The SIT was formed after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde last month approved its constitution.

Headed by Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, the SIT comprises the joint commissioner of police (EOW), deputy commissioner of police (EOW) and other officers.

The municipal corporation had undertaken several works from November 2019 to June 2022, a period that also covered the COVID-19 pandemic, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power in Maharashtra.

BJP MLA from Mumbai, Amit Satam, had written a letter to CM Shinde claiming irregularities in various COVID-19-related works after the CAG submitted its audit report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)