Left Menu

'Irregularities' probe: Mumbai Police's SIT visits BMC headquarters, examines documents

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 20:58 IST
'Irregularities' probe: Mumbai Police's SIT visits BMC headquarters, examines documents
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police's SIT, probing ''irregularities'' worth Rs 12,024 crore in various works undertaken by the city civic body in the past, visited the BMC headquarters on Monday where they met with senior officials and examined documents, an official said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed after the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) had flagged alleged irregularities in various works of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

SIT officials are also in the process of collecting documents related to tenders awarded by the civic body, the official said.

He said SIT officials on Monday inspected some documents and discussed (administrative) procedures followed in the BMC. The SIT was formed after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde last month approved its constitution.

Headed by Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, the SIT comprises the joint commissioner of police (EOW), deputy commissioner of police (EOW) and other officers.

The municipal corporation had undertaken several works from November 2019 to June 2022, a period that also covered the COVID-19 pandemic, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power in Maharashtra.

BJP MLA from Mumbai, Amit Satam, had written a letter to CM Shinde claiming irregularities in various COVID-19-related works after the CAG submitted its audit report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023