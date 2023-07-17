Left Menu

Two killed in Russian shelling of Ukrainian town near border - police

Russian shelling killed two people and wounded 10 in the town of Bilopillia in Ukraine's northern Sumy region near the border with Russia on Monday, police said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-07-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 20:59 IST
Russian shelling killed two people and wounded 10 in the town of Bilopillia in Ukraine's northern Sumy region near the border with Russia on Monday, police said. In a post on the Telegram app, Ukraine's national police said four artillery strikes had been recorded, three of which hit the centre of the town in the Sumy region.

"A 76-year-old woman and a 74-year-old woman who were on the street at the time died as a result of their injuries," the police said. Of the 10 wounded, one was in a serious condition, according to the police statement.

