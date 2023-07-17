Left Menu

11 members of family going from Ayodhya to Himachal's Manali go 'missing'

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 21:27 IST
11 members of family going from Ayodhya to Himachal's Manali go 'missing'
  • Country:
  • India

Eleven members of a family from Ayodhya, who had boarded a bus in Chandigarh for Himachal Pradesh's Manali on July 9, have been missing since then, relatives said on Monday. The relatives have approached the Ayodhya police after they came to know that a bus had an accident on the night of July 9 in the Himachal region and feared that the eleven may have boarded the same bus.

The relatives have given a written complaint to the police in this regard and appealed to Himachal Pradesh authorities to help trace the missing persons.

The missing members of the family are Abdul Majeed (62), his wife Nazima (60), his son Bashar (42), Bashar's wife Parveen (40), Bashar's two sons -- Waris Ali (10) and Mausam (6) and daughter Alvira (4), Majeed's younger son Omaisa, Majeed's daughter Kareena (18), Ishtihar (21), Ishtihar's wife Shabna (19). All the missing persons are natives of Pithla village in Ayodhya, police said, adding they worked as daily wage labourers in Manali. Majeed's relative Ejaz Ahmed (30), a native of Musafirkhana in Amethi district who accompanied him, is also missing.

Ayodhya additional SP Atul Kumar Sonkar told PTI, ''We are in contact with the Himachal Pradesh police and trying to trace the missing family.'' According to the relatives, Majeed and his family left their home in Ayodhya on July 8 and boarded a bus in Chandigarh on July 9 for Manali.

The relatives said that they spoke to the family members on July 9 moments before they boarded the bus to reach Manali by midnight but they did not reach there and their phones are unreachable.

Rehbar, Majeed's son-in-law who was in Manali on that day, was in regular contact with the family members.

Rehbar said that Kareena, one of the missing person, had said that by midnight of July 9/10, they (Majeed and family) would reach Manali bus stand, and had asked him to receive them.

Rehbar said he kept waiting for his in-laws at Manali bus stand but they did not reach there. He also tried to contact them, but all the mobile phones were found switched off.

Rehbar said he later came to know that a portion of road in Manali was washed away on the night of July 9 due to the floods caused by heavy rains in the state.

Some buses and other vehicles parked on the road were also washed away in the floods, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023