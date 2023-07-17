Left Menu

Drones, UAVs banned from July 19-22 over select areas in Indore due to G20 meet

PTI | Indore | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 21:31 IST
The police has banned the flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles from July 19 to 22 in view of the G20 meeting to be held in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

Police Commissioner Makrand Deuskar said drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other objects have been banned under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within a three-kilometre radius of the G20 meet venue, hotel where the delegates will stay, as well as other identified places.

''The ban will be in place from July 19 to 22 to ensure the safety of around 150 domestic and foreign delegates attending the meeting. More than 600 police personnel have been deployed for security,'' he said.

As per officials, the first two days of G20 event will see meetings of the 4th Employment Working Group, while on the third day, Labour and Employment Ministers of member countries will hold a meet.

