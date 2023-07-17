Left Menu

New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:59 IST
VP Dhankhar urges young diplomats to act as catalysing agents
The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar urged young diplomats to act as catalysing agents to ensure that India, as the world’s largest democracy representing one-sixth of humanity, earns its rightful place in the comity of nations, including the United Nations Security Council. Addressing Officer Trainees of the 2022 Batch of the Indian Foreign Service at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today, the Vice-President underlined that India has arrived on the global scene as never before; so has the respect it commands on the world stage.

Noting India’s presence as a bright spot in the global economy, the Vice-President highlighted the country’s emergence as a global destination of investment and opportunity. “From 'basket case', we have become a Beacon of Hope”, he said.

Tracing the country’s progress across domains, the Vice-President said that India today occupies a position on the global platform that it deserved long back. “The word ‘India’ itself makes sense to one and all. Any suggestion coming from the Indian government is taken seriously by the most powerful nations,” he elaborated.

Acknowledging the nuances of diplomacy, the Vice-President called on the Officer Trainees to be thoroughly informed about India’s culture, civilizational ethos and background because these make the country unique and unparalleled on the global stage. “You will have global footprint. You will be the brand ambassador of this great nation,” he stressed.

Recognising the strength of India’s 32 million-strong diaspora, the Vice-President underlined their contribution for their motherland, and the energy that the represent as a global force. “We are proud of our Indian Diaspora, they are our pride,” he stated.

Smt (Dr.) Sudesh Dhankhar, Shri Sunil Kumar Gupta, Secretary to the Vice-President, Shri Gaddam Dharmendra, Dean, Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, senior officers of the Ministry of External Affairs and others were also present during the interaction.

(With Inputs from PIB)

