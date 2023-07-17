Bihar: 40 retired staff among 70 dismissed from service due to illegal appointment

The Bihar government has dismissed from service 70 health department employees posted in different areas of Muzaffarpur district as irregularities were found in their appointments, an official said on Monday.

Of these people who were hired in 1980, forty were already retired and their pension has been stopped, Muzaffarpur Civil Surgeon Umesh Chandra Sharma said.

"Seventy health department officials have been dismissed from service with immediate effect as they had been appointed in an irregular manner. The step was taken following a court order," Sharma told reporters here.

The headquarters of the state health department has been intimated in this regard, he added.

"Out of the total 70 employees, 40 have already retired. Only 22 employees are working. Pensions of the retired employees have been stopped with immediate effect. Five employees died during their service," said the civil surgeon.

The status of three other persons is not clear.

Serious irregularities were found in the appointment of 358 employees across the state health department between 1980 and 1990, said advocate Pankaj Kumar who had filed a complaint in the matter before a court.

