Two hardcore Naxalite couples surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Two hardcore Naxalite couples, collectively carrying a reward of Rs 20 lakh and allegedly involved in several deadly attacks on security personnel, surrendered before authorities in Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh on Monday, police said.

The Naxalites -- Chhotu Mandavi and his wife Lakhme Kunjam and Kosa alias Masa Madvi and his wife Ayate Midiyami -- turned themselves in, citing disappointment with the ''hollow'' and ''inhuman'' Maoist ideology, Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Rai said.

Mandavi was a ''battalion section commander'' (technical team) as well as a member of the People's Party Committee (PPC) of the outlawed outfit CPI (Maoist), while his wife served as a South Sub-Zonal Bureau technical team member, he said.

Madvi was a ''military platoon deputy commander'' as well as a PPC member and his wife was active as a local organisation squad (LOS) member, said the police officer.

Mandavi, who joined Maoist ranks in 2013, was involved in several deadly attacks, including the 2020 Pamed Naxalite strike in which four policemen died and the 2020 Minpa ambush where 17 security personnel were killed, he said.

Madvi joined the armed movement in 2002 and was involved in the 2007 Rani Bodli camp attack in which 55 jawans were killed and the 2014 Tongpal ambush where 15 security personnel lost their lives, among other deadly assaults, said the SP.

Their wives were also involved in several Maoist-related violent incidents, he said.

