Left Menu

Missing minor girl found dead in MP's Seoni district; police suspect rape and murder

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 17-07-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 22:26 IST
Missing minor girl found dead in MP's Seoni district; police suspect rape and murder
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old girl was found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Monday, three days after she went missing, police said.

The police suspect the girl was raped and murdered, and they have detained one person for questioning, an official said.

The minor girl left home to call her paternal grandfather living in the vicinity on Saturday night, but did not return home, leading her worried mother to lodge a missing person's complaint, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Ramji Shrivastava.

A police team and villagers launched a search for the girl, but failed to find her, he said.

The girl's body was eventually found in a forested area on Monday afternoon, said the SP.

"The condition of the body and her clothes prima facie suggested she was either raped or an attempt was made to sexually assault her. Only a post-mortem examination will determine if she was sexually assaulted before being murdered,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023