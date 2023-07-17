Left Menu

Russian deputy PM: Crimean road bridge will be completely repaired by Nov. 1

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Monday that the road bridge linking southern Russia to Crimea would be completely repaired by Nov. 1, after an overnight attack that caused severe damage. Speaking in a televised meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Khusnullin said there was no damage to pylons but that one section of road had been completely destroyed and would have to be rebuilt. He said road traffic would resume in one direction by Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 22:31 IST
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Monday that the road bridge linking southern Russia to Crimea would be completely repaired by Nov. 1, after an overnight attack that caused severe damage.

Speaking in a televised meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Khusnullin said there was no damage to pylons but that one section of road had been completely destroyed and would have to be rebuilt.

He said road traffic would resume in one direction by Sept. 15, with road traffic in both directions restored by Nov. 1. The parallel railway bridge was not damaged in the attack. (Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

