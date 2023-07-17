Left Menu

Four people drown in flooded Yamuna in Faridabad

17-07-2023
Four people drown in flooded Yamuna in Faridabad
  • Country:
  • India

Owing to the flood in the national capital, four people drowned here in separate incidents in the last two days, police said on Monday.

Three bodies were recovered on Sunday evening while one body was fished out from the flooded Yamuna on Monday, they added.

The first incident took place when two brothers Darshan Singh and Manga Singh, who were residing at a relief camp here for flood-hit families, went to their farm in Latipur village here to check on their cattle on Sunday evening, the police said.

As Darshan suddenly lost balance, he slipped into floodwaters. On being informed by Manga, teams of police and the NDRF reached the spot and fished out Darshan's body, they added.

In a similar incident, Rupa, who was residing with her family at a relief camp here, tried crossing the river on Sunday to check on their house in Kabulpur village here, the police said. She slipped into deep waters and her body was recovered by police on Monday morning, they added.

In the third incident, the police recovered a body floating in the river from the Dulhepur village area here on Sunday late evening. The deceased has been identified as Ajit, a resident of Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Another body was found floating in the Yamuna river near Shiv Enclave here on Sunday late evening. Harshvardhan, In-charge of the Naveen Nagar police station, said the deceased man's body has been kept in a mortuary and efforts are underway to identify him.

