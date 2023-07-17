Putin: Russian Defence Ministry preparing response to bridge attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday his defence ministry was preparing proposals for a response to the overnight attack that damaged the road bridge linking Crimea to southern Russia, for which he blamed Ukraine. At the end of a televised meeting with national and regional officials to assess the consequences of the attack, Putin called it a cruel and senseless act, as he said the bridge had not been used for months to supply Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

Ukraine did not officially claim responsibility, but Ukrainian media said Ukrainian security services had deployed maritime drones. (Writing by Kevin Liffey;)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)