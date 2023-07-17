Black Sea insurance risks need to be reassessed after Russia withdraws guarantees – Lloyd’s official

Insurance risks related to the shipment of Black Sea grains via a secure shipping corridor will need to re-assessed after Russia withdrew security guarantees, a senior official with the Lloyd's of London insurance market said on Monday.

"With the withdrawal of the Russian security guarantees, the risk profile would need to be re-assessed," said Neil Roberts, head of marine and aviation at Lloyd's Market Association, which represents the interests of all underwriting businesses in Lloyd's.

"It may also be the case that some charterers will reconsider their options," he told Reuters.

