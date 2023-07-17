Left Menu

TMC worker injured as miscreants try to set him afire

A Trinamool Congress worker was badly injured on Monday when some unidentified miscreants allegedly tried to set him on fire at Khejuri in West Bengals Purba Medinipur district, police said.The man identified as Narendranath Majhi is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kathi.Police said no arrests were made in this connection.The matter is under investigation.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-07-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 23:00 IST
TMC worker injured as miscreants try to set him afire
  • Country:
  • India

A Trinamool Congress worker was badly injured on Monday when some unidentified miscreants allegedly tried to set him on fire at Khejuri in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, police said.

The man identified as Narendranath Majhi is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kathi.

Police said no arrests were made in this connection.

''The matter is under investigation. We cannot comment on who attacked whom or whether the man suffered the injuries in some accident,'' a police officer said. The incident occurred amid violence related to the recently concluded panchayat elections in the state.

Local TMC leaders accused BJP workers of being involved in the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Journey to One Dollar: Unraveling Dogecoin's Potential

The Journey to One Dollar: Unraveling Dogecoin's Potential

 Global
2
Experts unveil 'Atmanirbhar Suraksha' campaign as India progresses towards rapid urbanization

Experts unveil 'Atmanirbhar Suraksha' campaign as India progresses towards r...

 Global
3
Uniswap: Revolutionizing Decentralized Trading and Liquidity Provision

Uniswap: Revolutionizing Decentralized Trading and Liquidity Provision

 Global
4
Spain election: Bike lanes, low-emission zones in crosshairs in rightist-run cities

Spain election: Bike lanes, low-emission zones in crosshairs in rightist-run...

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023