Left Menu

MP urination incident: Accused's wife moves HC against NSA; notices issued to state, Sidhi collector

In her writ petition, Kanchan Shukla stated that NSA was invoked unlawfully against her husband Pravesh Shukla, who has been in jail post arrest a day after the video showing him urinating on the tribal man surfaced on July 4.Her plea said Pravesh Shukla was an activist of a political party and the opposition had created an atmosphere and narrative against him.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 17-07-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 23:15 IST
MP urination incident: Accused's wife moves HC against NSA; notices issued to state, Sidhi collector
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday issued a two-week returnable notice to the state on a petition seeking that the stringent National Security Act (NSA) invoked against a person who allegedly urinated on a tribal man in Sidhi district be revoked.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and justice Vishal Mishra served notices to the state and the Sidhi collector seeking their reply. The case has been listed for hearing on August 1. In her writ petition, Kanchan Shukla stated that NSA was invoked unlawfully against her husband Pravesh Shukla, who has been in jail post arrest a day after the video showing him urinating on the tribal man surfaced on July 4.

Her plea said Pravesh Shukla was an activist of a political party and the opposition had created an atmosphere and narrative against him. She also contended that her husband had not committed any serious crime barring some petty offences in the past.

She said in her plea that provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were available for the offence Pravesh Shukla has been accused of.

NSA, which was invoked on July 5, was against Article 21 (No person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to a procedure established by law) of the Constitution, the plea said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Journey to One Dollar: Unraveling Dogecoin's Potential

The Journey to One Dollar: Unraveling Dogecoin's Potential

 Global
2
Experts unveil 'Atmanirbhar Suraksha' campaign as India progresses towards rapid urbanization

Experts unveil 'Atmanirbhar Suraksha' campaign as India progresses towards r...

 Global
3
Uniswap: Revolutionizing Decentralized Trading and Liquidity Provision

Uniswap: Revolutionizing Decentralized Trading and Liquidity Provision

 Global
4
Spain election: Bike lanes, low-emission zones in crosshairs in rightist-run cities

Spain election: Bike lanes, low-emission zones in crosshairs in rightist-run...

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023