Maha: Five persons booked for forcing woman to marry after conversion

Five persons were booked on Monday for allegedly kidnapping a 22-year-old woman from a different religion and getting her forcibly married in Naya Nagar area of Thane district, a police official said.

The accused include a man, his mother and the maulana who solemnised the marriage, Naya Nagar police station inspector Jitendra Vankoti said.

''The victim and the accused met in a computer class in 2021. He threatened suicide if she did not marry him. He also raped her at his home. In March this year, the accused told the girl he had her nude photographs,'' the official said.

''On June 20, he kidnapped her and married her after threatening to circulate the photographs. The alleged marriage took place in a dargah where the woman was also forced to convert,'' the official said quoting the FIR.

She was rescued by alert neighbours who found that the woman used to be locked inside when he and his kin ventured out, the official said.

''She was taken back by the accused and was beaten up when she tried to escape. However, she managed to reach her parents house after which the case was filed. No one has been arrested and a probe is underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)