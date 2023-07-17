US to send additional jets, warship to Middle East
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 23:48 IST
The United States will send additional F-35 and F-16 aircraft along with a warship to the Middle East, the Pentagon said on Monday, in a bid to monitor key waterways in the region following Iran's seizure and harassment of commercial shipping vessels in recent months.
"The (Pentagon) is increasing our presence and ability to monitor the (Strait of Hormuz) and surrounding waters," Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters.
