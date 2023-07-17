Arunachal CM reviews implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday held a review meeting on the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission and asked officials concerned to ensure that the drinking water programme through household tap connections in rural areas is implemented fully in the state by this year.

He also reviewed the progress of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a clean India programme.

Khandu also awarded various village water and sanitation committees (VWSC), implementation by support agencies, block resource coordinators, lab assistants and 'Jal Saathis' during the meeting here.

The Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 in rural India.

Khandu lauded the public health engineering and water supply department, the nodal agency for the implementation of the two schemes.

“The recognition you have earned by these awards will inspire others to work dedicatedly at all levels and make the dream of ‘har ghar jal’ a success,” he said during the meeting.

The mission includes source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through greywater management, water conservation and rainwater harvesting.

Taking an extensive review of the status of JJM and SBM in the state with department officials, Khandu assured the government support to cover the left-out villages within this year.

Several key issues were discussed during the review meeting, including physical and financial achievements, additional support required from the state government, left-out schools and Anganwadi centres.

An awareness video on the Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Drinking Water Catchment Areas Act was also launched by the chief minister.

