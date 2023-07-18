Blinken says Russia's decision on Black Sea grain deal 'unconscionable'
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said Russia's decision to halt participation in the year-old deal that lets Ukraine export grain through the Black Sea was "unconscionable" and called for the pact to be restored as quickly as possible.
Blinken, speaking to reporters, also said Washington was monitoring the situation after an overnight attack that damaged the road bridge linking Crimea to southern Russia, adding that it is up to Ukraine to decide how it conducts the war.
