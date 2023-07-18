Left Menu

Microsoft granted two-month pause of UK appeal over Activision deal

Microsoft, Activision and Britain's competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), had all asked for a two-month stay of the case after the CMA said it would consider a modified deal put forward by Microsoft. The Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) ruled on Monday that the full hearing of Microsoft's appeal, which was due to begin on July 28, should be adjourned.

Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2023 00:17 IST | Created: 18-07-2023 00:17 IST
Microsoft granted two-month pause of UK appeal over Activision deal

Microsoft's appeal against Britain's block on its $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard was formally paused by a London tribunal on Monday, to give the parties more time to resolve the dispute. Microsoft, Activision and Britain's competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), had all asked for a two-month stay of the case after the CMA said it would consider a modified deal put forward by Microsoft.

The Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) ruled on Monday that the full hearing of Microsoft's appeal, which was due to begin on July 28, should be adjourned. Judge Marcus Smith said he was willing to adjourn next week's hearing if the CMA provided set out why it considers there has been a material change in circumstances or special reason justifying its adjournment application.

The judge also asked for the CMA to set out any new consultation process "so that everybody is clear as to how it will work". The CMA in April became the first major regulator to block the acquisition of the "Call of Duty" maker, citing concerns about the impact on competition in cloud gaming.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has also opposed the tie-up, but suffered a major defeat last week when a federal court rejected the FTC's application to temporarily halt the deal. In Britain, the CMA's final report is usually the last word. Companies cannot offer remedies after its publication and their only recourse is to the CAT.

But last week, less than an hour after a U.S. federal court ruled the deal could go ahead, the CMA said it could look again at a modified proposal. It later said a restructured deal could satisfy its concerns subject to a new investigation. All sides applied for a two-month pause of the case at the CAT, which the CMA's lawyers said in court filings will "allow the CMA and the parties to engage swiftly and constructively in relation to Microsoft's proposals".

David Bailey, a lawyer representing the CMA, told the tribunal that the FTC's initial defeat "formed no part of the CMA's thinking" when it decided it would look at a new deal. He added: "Based upon the discussion to date, both sides - Microsoft and the CMA - have confidence that Microsoft notifying a restructured transaction is capable of addressing the concerns that the CMA has identified."

Microsoft's lawyer Daniel Beard said: "The UK is the only impediment to closing (the deal) and speed is of the essence."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Journey to One Dollar: Unraveling Dogecoin's Potential

The Journey to One Dollar: Unraveling Dogecoin's Potential

 Global
2
Experts unveil 'Atmanirbhar Suraksha' campaign as India progresses towards rapid urbanization

Experts unveil 'Atmanirbhar Suraksha' campaign as India progresses towards r...

 Global
3
Uniswap: Revolutionizing Decentralized Trading and Liquidity Provision

Uniswap: Revolutionizing Decentralized Trading and Liquidity Provision

 Global
4
Spain election: Bike lanes, low-emission zones in crosshairs in rightist-run cities

Spain election: Bike lanes, low-emission zones in crosshairs in rightist-run...

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023