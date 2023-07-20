Algeria criticizes Israel's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara

Algeria on Thursday strongly criticized Israel's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara region, saying the move is a violation of international law.

Morocco considers Western Sahara its own territory, but the Algerian-backed Polisario Front wants an independent state there. In 2020, then-U.S. President Donald Trump recognised Morocco's claim to the territory in return for Morocco's resumption of diplomatic ties with Israel.

Israel on Monday recognised Morocco's sovereignty. "The decision... can in no way legitimize sovereignty over occupied Sahara lands", the Algerian Foreign ministry said in statement.

Algeria cut diplomatic ties with Morocco in 2021 citing what it said were "hostile acts". Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said this year that relations between the two countries had reached "a point of no return". The two North African countries, which share a long border, have been locked in a bitter rivalry for decades over Western Sahara.

Earlier on Wednesday, a State Department spokesperson told reporters that the U.S. recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara remains unchanged.

