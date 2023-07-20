Ukraine's Kherson region will have little or no harvest due to water shortage - Russian-backed official
Ukraine's Kherson region will have little or no harvest due to a shortage of water in the North Crimean and Kakhovka canals, Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo said on Thursday.
The Kakhovka dam, a huge Soviet-era dam on the Dnipro River that separates Russian and Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine, was breached in June, unleashing flood waters across the war zone.
