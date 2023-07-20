Ukraine's Kherson region will have little or no harvest due to water shortage - Russian-backed official

Ukraine's Kherson region will have little or no harvest due to a shortage of water in the North Crimean and Kakhovka canals, Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo said on Thursday.

The Kakhovka dam, a huge Soviet-era dam on the Dnipro River that separates Russian and Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine, was breached in June, unleashing flood waters across the war zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)