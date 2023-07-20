Left Menu

New EU sanctions against Iran for military support to Russia and Syria

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-07-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 20:20 IST
New EU sanctions against Iran for military support to Russia and Syria
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union said on Thursday it had established a "new framework for restrictive measures" in view of Iran's military support of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and of Syria's regime.

This new framework prohibits the export from the European Union to Iran of components used in the construction and production of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), the EU said in a statement.

"The Council also decided to list six Iranian individuals under two already existing sanctions regimes for Iran's military support to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine (drones) and to the Syrian regime (air defence systems)," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023