Global meet on irrigation and drainage in Vizag from Nov 1 to 8

Andhra Pradesh’s port city Visakhapatnam will host the 25th International Congress on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) from November 1 to 8 under a joint initiative between the State government and Centre, Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu said on Thursday. The meet will deliberate under the theme ‘Tackling Water Scarcity in Agriculture’, he said while releasing a brochure on the upcoming event. ''We have sent special invites to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also invited ICID delegates from all over the world,'' said Rambabu in a press release issued by the state government. According to the minister, deliberations will focus on alternative water resources to be tapped for irrigated agriculture, on-farm techniques that can increase water productivity, evaluation of irrigation systems, limited water usage and various systems followed in other countries. Noting that ICID to be one of the prestigious conferences to be held in the port city, Rambabu said India is hosting it after 57 years which will see the participation of over 80 countries. He highlighted that the last ICID, held in Adelaide in 2022, conferred the ‘World Heritage Irrigation Structure’ award on Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage located in the state. Headquartered in Delhi, ICID, an international organisation, conducts its conference every three years. The first and sixth meets were held in India in 1951 and 1966 respectively.

