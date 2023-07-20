Another prime accused in PFI conspiracy case arrested from Bihar

The National Investigation Agency has nabbed one of prime accused in connection with a conspiracy case related to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Bihar, taking the total number of arrests in the matter to 15. Yaqub Khan (20) alias Sultan alias 'Usman', a resident of East Champaran district of Bihar, was arrested on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the federal anti-terror agency said.

The official said Khan was arrested in connection with a case registered in July last year pertaining to unlawful and anti-national activities of banned PFI cadres and members.

The NIA had earlier arrested 14 accused and seized several incriminating articles and documents related to the case. Four accused were chargesheeted on January 7.

''Investigations have revealed that Khan was an expert arms trainer of the PFI and had conducted many training sessions in furtherance of the outfit's aggressive and violent agenda and activities.

''He had arranged arms and ammunition to attack a youth from a particular community in order to wreak revenge and to whip up communal hatred. He had also uploaded controversial videos on social media to promote enmity among the communities,'' the spokesperson said.

The NIA said Khan was on run since the houses of PFI syndicate were raided in early February this year. After Central government banned the PFI, he was in contact with accused Reyaz Moarif, and his associates Md Belal alias Irshad, and Afroz, the official said.

The spokesperson said Khan was also in contact with his Dubai-based associate Md Sajjad Alam through WhatsApp.

''He first concealed himself in Bettiah district of Bihar, with his aunt and thereafter, at Pokhra, Nepal with another accused Md Irshad Alam who has since been arrested in this case on March 18. "Later, Khan went to Mumbai and stayed there with another aunt at Dharawi and with a friend. Returning from Mumbai in April, he remained with his friends and relatives in East Champaran, Sitamarhi and Muzaffarpur districts of Bihar,'' the official said.

The NIA has seized SIM cards and mobile phone of Yaqub and are examining them for further leads in the case, the agency said.

The spokesperson said the PFI continues to promote its toxic and communal agenda, ideology and activities even after its ban.

''Its members and cadres have been engaged in efforts to arrange arms and ammunition to carry out attacks and other criminal activities,'' the official said.

