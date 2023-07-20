Tinkoff Bank investigating impact of U.S., Canada sanctions

Russia's digital bank Tinkoff on Thursday said it was investigating the impact of U.S. and Canadian sanctions on its business, imposed against it over the conflict in Ukraine. Tinkoff is one of Russia's 13 official "systemically important" credit institutions.

The bank's founder, Oleg Tinkov, who sold his 35% stake in Tinkoff-owner TCS Group last year and has been staunchly opposed to Russia's actions of Ukraine, was removed from a British sanctions list on Thursday.

