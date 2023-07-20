Left Menu

Drones, CCTVs to be deployed to monitor over 50 Muharram processions in Gorakhpur

Police here will use drones and CCTV cameras and deploy on ground a 2,000-strong police force to monitor Muharram processions scheduled to taken out later in the month, officers said on Thursday. A separate force has been assigned to manage for Muharram processions, which will be videographed with drone cameras and CCTVs installed en route, he said.

PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 20-07-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 20:35 IST
Drones, CCTVs to be deployed to monitor over 50 Muharram processions in Gorakhpur
  • Country:
  • India

Police here will use drones and CCTV cameras and deploy on ground a 2,000-strong police force to monitor Muharram processions scheduled to taken out later in the month, officers said on Thursday. More than 50 processions and 560 tajias will be taken out in Gorakhpur to monitor each of which the local beat constable has been made the nodal officer, they said.

Muharrum will be held on July 29 and its processions will start three days before. Beat constables are contacting people responsible for the processions and asking them to fill a check list containing date, schedule, and route of the procession, and the names of the mutawalli and volunteers. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said robust arrangements have been made for Muharram, a day of mourning for Shia sect of Muslims. A separate force has been assigned to manage for Muharram processions, which will be videographed with drone cameras and CCTVs installed en route, he said. SP City Krishna Kumar said CCTVs will be installed on the entire route of the processions. Kumar said that police invited religious leaders and other elders of the area to be part of peace committee meetings which were held at every police station of the city for discussion of their issues.

The SP city said police are identifying elements who can create trouble and are ready to rein them in. He also said that a strict vigil is kept on internet to look out for troublemakers and rumourmongers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023