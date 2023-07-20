Left Menu

7-year-old girl allegedly raped by 50-year-old man in Jharkhand's Palamu

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 50-year-old man in Jharkhands Palamu district, police said on Thursday.The incident happened in Hussainabad police station area on Wednesday, they said.The accused was arrested after the family of the girl filed a complaint, Sub-Divisional police officer SDPO Pujya Prakash said.The girl, a class 3 student, was playing with her classmates on the school campus when the man lured her with money, and took her to his home where he allegedly committed the crime, the officer said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-07-2023 20:46 IST
A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 50-year-old man in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Hussainabad police station area on Wednesday, they said.

The accused was arrested after the family of the girl filed a complaint, Sub-Divisional police officer (SDPO) Pujya Prakash said.

The girl, a class 3 student, was playing with her classmates on the school campus when the man lured her with money, and took her to his home where he allegedly committed the crime, the officer said. Her classmates informed her mother, following which she rushed to the house of the accused with 15 people from her village and rescued the girl. The accused had managed to flee by then, police said.

