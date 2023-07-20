Govt spent over Rs 254 crore on PM Modi's foreign visits in 5 years

The government spent Rs 254.87 crore on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits over the last five years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

''As per information available, the expenditure on Prime Minister's overseas visit during the last five years is Rs 2,54,87,01,373,'' Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan told the Upper House in a written reply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)